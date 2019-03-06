Look here for new DIY ideas

YAKIMA — The Central Washington Home and Garden Show will be held beginning Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 10.at the Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima.
The show, which showcases several acres of landscaping and home improvement will be open Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets at the door.
