Linda Lou (Reynolds Nathlich) Foreman

Our beloved wife, Mother, grandmother, sister and friend Linda Lou Foreman, 76, of Goldendale, passed away Feb. 12, 2019 at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, Yakima.

She was born in New London, Iowa on Jan. 14, 1943 to Rex and Helen (Noah) Redinger. Her father passed away when she was 6, her mother later married Russell Reynolds who adopted her and her sister Connie.

Linda graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1961. She married James Nathlich on June 12, 1962. She had two children Debbie (Nathlich) Hazzard and J Scott Nathlich.

Linda married the love of her life, John Foreman on Jan. 27, 1990. Linda and John had many adventures over the years; backpacking and skiing the mountains of the Pacific Northwest, traveling various destinations around the globe and she loved her cruises.

Linda worked at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation as a nuclear process operator for 25 years.

She and John retired and moved to their dream home in the mountains in 2000, where many family gatherings took place and many happy memories were made. She enjoyed quilting, time with her quilting club, traveling, entertaining guests in their home and most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Linda is survived by her loving husband John Foreman, her daughter Debbie (Steve) Hazzard, son Scott Nathlich and daughter-in-law Shelly Shane; her grandchildren Stephen (Tanya) Hazzard, Amber (Peter) Freepons, Jamie Nathlich and Michael Nathlich; her sister Connie Harvey and two nephews Jeff and Craig Harvey.

She is also survived by her bonus children Bill, Bob and Jody Foreman and Mary Korcek; her bonus grandchildren Lucas and Andrew Korcek, Christina Lauren, Nathaniel Foreman, Natalie Hoefer, Kaily Silkens and Ashley Cantrell, and 11 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Helen and Russel Reynolds and Rex Redinger and her great grandson Owen J Hazzard.



Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

