Joan Crowe, 91, passed away peacefully from heart complications on Jan. 29, 2019 in Wenatchee.

She was born on Dec. 5, 1927 to Peter and Phyllis McCaig in Yakima. Her parents were immigrants from Scotland and Great Britain. Joan was proud to be a first-generation American. She was raised in Sunnyside.

After high school, she attended Washington State University on a piano scholarship where she completed her Bachelor of Arts in Music in 1950. Music was one of Joan’s passions, and she became an accomplished pianist and vocalist.

Joan met Richard Fyhrie at W.S.U. and after graduating they married and moved to California. Their son, Torger, was born in 1953 in San Francisco and their daughter, Leah, was born in 1956, across the bay in Walnut Creek. While in Walnut Creek, Joan had the opportunity, joy, and passion to teach piano.

This determined young lady did graduate work at the University of Southern California where she received her teaching degree, and credentials as a Learning Handicapped Specialist. Joan was instrumental in getting the Lanterman Development Disabilities Act passed. Regional centers were established in California providing homes and services for intellectually challenged children and adults.

Later, she was hired as a teacher in Anaheim and Carmichael. During her teaching career in California she served in various positions as a classroom teacher specialist for the intellectually handicapped, and home teacher for the Special Education Department.

In 1977, Joan married Warren H. Crowe of Cashmere and moved to East Wenatchee. Warren and Joan knew one another in grade school, and they had dated while students at Sunnyside High School. They were married for 35 years.

In East Wenatchee, Joan accepted a 5th/6th combination class at Kenroy Elementary School in East Wenatchee. Two years later, she taught at Sterling Middle School where she took part in developing suitable programs for middle school students. “Mrs. Crowe” gave middle school students stability in an uncertain time of their lives and showed them compassion when the outside world seemed cruel. She bandaged many battered self-esteems and provided the courage to succeed.

Joan’s skills included interpersonal communication, counseling, leadership, and special education. She was known for her use of puppetry and drama presentations in her classroom. To Sterling staff members, Joan was a genuine friend to so many during teaching and after retirement. Once she was your friend, she was your “FOREVER FRIEND”. Joan always offered joy in other’s experiences and offered encouragement and support during difficult times. Joan was known to sneak into teachers’ rooms and place chocolate on their desks as a surprise. It was so much fun to have her around with her wonderful kindness and a good giggle.

Joan loved music, playing piano, reading, dancing, chocolate, Frank Sinatra, and singing in the choir as a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. She truly loved being with her family, especially at Lake Chelan, where she and Warren belonged to the Lake Chelan Yacht Club.

She was sorely missed after moving on to retirement, but she didn’t let retirement slow her down. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and held many offices. Joan did a lot of volunteering such as working on family affair and being active in the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was named Volunteer of the Year by AAUW because she helped develop local AAUW diversity programs. Joan had special sensitivity to accept all people as valued persons and to work with students, parents, and community to open dialogue in difficult areas. Joan coordinated the “Sister to Sister” summit on sexual harassment, involving girls from Wenatchee and Eastmont High Schools and Eastmont Junior High. She served in the EUREKA Teen Achievement program and tutored students at Grant School. Responding to being chosen for Volunteer of the Year, Joan said “It was a complete surprise, and I’m honored to have my favorite group award me.”

Joan is survived by her daughter, Leah Fyhrie Roberts (Dennis), and their two children, Rick Fyhrie (Audra) of Port Orchard, and Kyle Fyhrie Roberts (Ashley) of Ellensburg, Louise Crowe Tabalno of Lacey, Jack Crowe (Carol Coston) of Wenatchee, Mary Crowe Hansen (Jeff) of Dillingham, Alaska, Cindy Hill (Jim), and David Kuhn (Anna) of Elk Grove, Calif.; grandchildren Matthew Tabalno (Alison) of Puyallup, Camille, Stephanie and Dillon Crowe of Vancouver, Nicole Richmond (Davis) of East Wenatchee, Candace Hansen of Wenatchee, Isaac and Jacob Stolte of Cashmere. Her great grandchildren are Taylor, Tanner, Lucas and Lily Roberts; Sydney Tabalno; Emily, Ruth and Rebekah Richmond and Miley Smith.

Our special friend, Joan, was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Warren, and her son, Torger.

There will be a church service and reception on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 428 King Street, Wenatchee.

Please come and share your story of how Joan touched your life.

In lieu of flowers, a “Joan Crowe Scholarship” has been set up with the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Her family and friends know this would be an honor and great joy for both Joan and the recipient of the scholarship. If you would like to donate, please write a check to American Association of University Women for the Joan Crowe Scholarship. The address is American Association of University Women, P.O. Box 4804, Wenatchee, Washington, 98801.

If you are unable to attend the service, you may write condolences and share stories online through the Chapel of the Valley website: www.ChapeloftheValleyNCW.com.



Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.