Jetter ready to step into new role

— After a trip to Seattle recently, Ron Jetter is ready to step up as the Sunnyside Noon Rotary Club’s incoming President.

Well, very nearly ready, he mused as he told fellow club members of his adventures at the Pacific North West Presidents-Elect Training seminar he attended.

Jetter is no stranger to leading large groups. He is currently Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care Executive Director, a position he has had since 2008. Prior to that he was the pastor of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church for more than 20 years.

Last year, as a new Rotarian, he helped to organize, promote and “pull off” the annual District Governor meeting in Prosser for the district’s annual convention.

“You know I was ready to become a club president in a couple years,” he said.

However, in a club comprised of business professionals, the ebb and flow of job advances, transfers and retirements can change a officer’s succession patterns in a flash.

With the swift change-up in two club presidents moving up in the past two years, Jetter finds himself set to take over the leadership reins following Elizabeth Alba, whose term ends in July.

His trip to PETS provided Jetter with scores of inspirational quips. Sayings such as “…to challenge those who forgot how to serve; to take the club from what it is to what is can be.”

Jetter is very proud of the community impact the Noon club has made in regard to support of the youth scholarships, the Sharks Swim Team and the Annual Lighted Farm Implement Christmas Parade.

“We are already making plans for the organization of the parade for this coming year,” he said.