Help homeless puppies and kitties

YAKIMA — Yakima Humane Society’s annual Fur Ball Gala and Auction will be staged at 5 p.m. at Saturday, March 9, at the Modern Living Building in State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
Funds from the event are used to help care for animals at the Yakima animal shelter.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment