Grandview man faces felony charges

— A Grandview man is in the Yakima County Jail on $200,000 bail awaiting his March 15 arraignment for several charges.

John James Thiel, 30, appeared before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle M. Harthcock last Friday after his Feb. 28 arrest.

He is facing charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, second-degree assault, first-degree rape, felony harassment, third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief, cyberstalking and disclosing intimate images.

The victim reported alleged crimes against her had taken place over a period of time, beginning last October. She provided Grandview Police photo evidence to support her claims, a narrative submitted to the court said.

After receiving the report, police obtained a search warrant and just after 10 p.m. Feb. 28 executed it with assistance from the Law Enforcement Against Drugs task force, Police Chief Kal Fuller said.

He said a crisis intervention trained negotiator was needed to de-escalate the situation in the 300 block of Forsell Road.

In addition to evidence of several assaults against her, there were text messages the victim shared with police. Those messages involved threats to destroy her clothing, and posted photos and videos of a pornographic nature.