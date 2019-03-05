Zillah Chamber event Thursday

ZILLAH — The Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet and auction will be this coming Thursday, March 7, at the Zillah Civic Center, 119 1st Ave.
The “Celebrate Zillah!” event begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction, then dinner at 6:30, followed by a blend of live auction and community awards.
This event highlights the Chamber’s community involvement in upcoming and ongoing projects: a splash park, music on the sidewalk, business networking, website, support for the historic Teapot Dome, support of the Veterans War Memorial and the new Skate Park.
