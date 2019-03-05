Yakima Valley College’s Teaching Winery hosts open house

— Yakima Valley College’s Teaching Winery, Yakima Valley Vintners and wine marketing class students, invite the community to an open house on Friday, March 8, from 5-8 p.m., 110 Grandridge Rd.

The teach, tour and taste event is free and an opportunity to learn about wines produced in the Yakima Valley, tour the winery and enjoy tastings of student-crafted, award-winning wines.

This is a family-friendly experience. But in order to participate in the tasting portion of the event, attendees must be 21 years of age or older and need to provide valid identification.

Visitors may participate in the tour and educational opportunities without tasting. For more information, visit: www.yakimavalleyvintners.com or wine@yvss.edu or call 509-882-7069, 509-882-7007.