Family home ravaged by fire

— Adriana Marquez, her husband and niece were enjoying time spent together Saturday.

Little did they know, but their peaceful afternoon of watching television on the couch would soon be disrupted.

“We heard a big noise,” she said as firefighters from Grandview, Sunnyside, Yakima County Fire District No. 5 and West Benton Fire Rescue worked to extinguish a fire that was consuming their sanctuary.

That big noise was investigated by her husband. He rushed to the laundry room at the back of the two-story house to find the cause.

Marquez said he opened a door and flames were already licking their way along the wall near a breaker box.

A call was made to 9-1-1 and the family gathered their dogs before racing out of the home.

Other family members were alerted and dropped what they were doing to come to the Marquez’s aid.

“We will be staying with family,” Marquez said as silent tears gathered in her eyes at the scene.

The fire at 321 Avenue D started at around 12:30 p.m.

The back of the home was quickly blackened by the flames and firefighters were attacking the blaze from both inside and out as it reached the attic.

County records show the home belongs to Northwest Latin Conference of International Holiness Churches, which has a church next door.

Grandview Fire Capt. Hector Mejia said the estimated loss, including the structure and contents, is valued at $175,000, and the cause is potentially electrical.

The fire was limited to the back side of the home and attic with firefighters having it contained by 1:15 p.m.