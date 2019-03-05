Chamber banquet planned

GRANGER — The annual Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet and Silent Auction will be on Saturday, March 16, at 5 p.m., in the Granger High School Commons, 315 Mentzer Ave.
This year’s theme will be Denim and Diamonds. Proceeds will benefit Granger community events and high school senior scholarship fund purchase.
