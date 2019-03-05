Chamber auction is Friday

GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Chamber of Commerce’s annual auction, “Bounty of the County” is set for Friday, March 15, at Reale Hall, 600 Stover Road.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with items available during the silent and live auctions.
There will also be a wine pull, dessert dash and other fun opportunities to support the chamber.
Tickets are available at a cost of $35 each at the Chamber of Commerce at 303 W. Wine Country Road, and Key Bank.
