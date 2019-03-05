Barrel racers benefit is Sunday

— The Yakima County Barrel Racing Association will host a silent auction and get together this coming Sunday, March 10, at the Branding Iron Restaurant.

The club is welcoming members and non-members to the event, meant to be a fun way to get everyone together for visiting and getting into “the barrel racing mood” in the absence of being unable to ride or have an open arena due to weather conditions.

The event, which also includes a 50/50 raffle, is planned for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 61311 U.S. Highway 97.