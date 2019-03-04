Three-peat for Knights

— For the third year-in-a-row, the Sunnyside Christian boys basketball team has won the 1B State title at the Hardwood Classic hosted at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Three days of action boiled down to a title game against league rival Yakama Tribal this past Saturday.

The No. 1 Knights and No. 6 Eagles met three times before the final match-up, and Sunnyside Christian defeated the rival team in two of those match-ups.

This past Saturday’s 54-45 victory for the Knights wasn’t a guarantee as Yakama Tribal had a 3-point advantage (14-11) at the end of the first period.

Sunnyside Christian dug in and outscored the Eagles 21-14 in the second period for a 32-28 halftime score.

Yakama Tribal battled to outscore its Lower Yakima Valley rival 10-8 in the third period to narrow the lead to 2 points going into the final.

But the Eagles were held to just 7 points, while Sunnyside Christian pulled away with 14.

Leading the Knights defensively with 13 boards was senior Ross Faber.

Lucas Dykstra and Brennan Rip each tallied 7 in the championship game.

Kyler Marsh scored a team high 17 points, Dykstra tallied 14 points and Faber got a double-double with 10.

From beyond the arch, the team collected 9 treys and was 19-for-43 from inside the paint. Dykstra was 6-for-6 from the charity stripe and Faber was the only other member of the team fouled. He dropped in 1-of-3.

Bryan Strom was the team leader for the Eagles with 11 rebounds and 11 points, while Bryce Strom led the team with a game-high 22 points.

The Knights entered the Hardwood Classic with a first-round bye, and defeated Odessa last Thursday, 66-49.

Marsh led the scoreboards with 22 points, while Faber tallied 17 and Rip scored 12.

In Friday’s semi-final, Sunnyside Christian defeated Muckleshoot Tribal 57-44.

Faber scored a game-high 19 points, Dykstra tallied 16 and Marsh contributed 12 to the final tally.