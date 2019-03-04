Pinning ceremony marked occasion

— A military pinning, marking a promotion, isn’t something everyone gets to witness.

But at last Tuesday’s Grandview School Board meeting, a large audience of students, staff and community members were present during the pinning of Capt. Shawnta DiFalco.

Promoted from 1st Lieutenant, DiFalco wasn’t aware the pinning would take place in front of so many.

The pinning coincided with the recognition of the high school’s winter athletes, so there was a good mix of boys and girls present.

“I hadn’t intended it to be a big deal, but I thought it was pretty neat,” the mother of two girls said.

DiFalco started her military career in the Army after graduating high school in Palouse nearly 23 years ago.

She served eight years and was discharged with the rank of Sergeant, leaving to raise her family.

Using the G.I. Bill, she earned a Bachelors in English and technical writing degree from the University of Washington and graduated in 2000.

Wanting to continue her education, she attended Heritage University to earn a Masters in teaching degree.

“I did that on my own,” DiFalco said regarding whether she used military benefits.

Missing the camaraderie of the military, DiFalco enlisted in the Army National Guard, and decided to pursue a doctorate degree with assistance from the Army Loan Repayment Program.

“About eight years ago, I joined the Army National Guard and went to officer candidacy school,” DiFalco said, stating she graduated as a 2nd Lieutenant.

In 2013, she reached the goal of earning her Doctorate in Education Leadership degree and a few years later joined the School District as its Special Programs Director.

Coming from a single-parent home and living below the poverty level, DiFalco knew she would need to work hard to reach her dreams.

She said there was a lot of support for her in high school. Coaches and school staff helped ensure she had what she needed to be successful during those years, inspiring her to be involved in her community.

In addition to serving in the Army National Guard and working for the School District, she is a volunteer firefighter for Grandview.

Her role in the National Guard is unique. She has commanded two companies already, including the one at Grandview — the 792nd Chemical Company.

Typically, command isn’t given to an officer until they’ve reached the rank of Captain. DiFalco was still 1st Lieutenant.

“When I first came to the School District, I learned Dale Bergeson served in the Army,” she said, noting she later discovered the School Board president was instrumental in having the Armory located in the community.

She said there was a special bond between them, and achieving her new rank is the result of having his support, as well as the support of the district staff.

“When I had to take the company to a war-fighting exercise, they supported me even though it was going to take me away for a month,” DiFalco said.

It is an unwavering respect for Bergeson that led her to decide he should be part of her pinning ceremony.

Explaining why she chooses to serve in the Army National Guard, DiFalco said it’s the response to domestic crisis like wildfires and floods, helping those at home that motivates her.

“It keeps me closer to home, dedicated to the community,” she said.

At the School Board meeting, Superintendent Henry Strom said he appreciates DiFalco as a role model and colleague.

“I thank her for her dedication to service to country,” he said.