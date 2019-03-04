Lady Knights earn fourth in 1B Hardwood Classic

— It was a long four days of action in the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for the 1B Hardwood Classic, and Sunnyside Christian’s girls basketball team made the most of it, bringing home a fourth-place trophy.

The Lady Knights defeated Mt. Vernon Christian 45-26 in the game that would decide if they would end the season fourth or sixth in the state.

Mt. Vernon was held to single-digit scoring (4, 6, 8, 8) throughout all four quarters of the game, while Sunnyside Christian tallied 16, 10, 15 and 4 points.

Two of the Lady Knights — Sydney Banks and Krista den Hoed — scored a team-high 10 points apiece. Banks dropped in two treys and four baskets from inside, while den Hoed had five baskets from inside the paint.

Jenna Andringa and Sopie Halma combined efforts on the boards, rebounding 17 times with 11 of those boards on defense.

That was when Emma Droog of Mt. Vernon Christian didn’t beat them to it with her 7 offensive rebounds.

To get to the trophy game, the Lady Knights last Wednesday defeated Inchilium 62-41 with Banks scoring a game-high 17 points, den Hoed and Andringa tallying 11 each, and Abby Bravo adding 10 to the final score.

The following day, Neah Bay dashed Sunnyside Christian’s bid for the championship, 63-51.

Madi Candanoza scored a game-high 29 points for the Lady Knights, while Banks scored 13.

Friday, in consolations, Sunnyside Christian rallied to a hard-fought 29-25 defeat of Selkirk with den Hoed scoring a game-high 10 points.

That victory placed the Lady Knights in Saturday’s trophy game.