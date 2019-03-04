Congressional visit in Grandview

Photo by Jennie McGhan
“I’m excited to hear about economic development in Grandview,” Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA) told Grandview Chamber of Commerce members at Monday’s luncheon, which was part of a day-long visit to the community. Here, he speaks with Grandview School District Finance and Operations Director Brad Shreeve about the schools.
“I’m excited to hear about economic development in Grandview,” Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA) told Grandview Chamber of Commerce members at Monday’s luncheon, which was part of a day-long visit to the community. Here, he speaks with Grandview School District Finance and Operations Director Brad Shreeve about the schools.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment