Opening celebrated by community

— Grocery Outlet is officially open, and the public lined up to venture into the new store last Thursday morning.

After a ribbon cutting by owners Kevin and Tonya Richmond, shoppers were let in the doors in groups, pouring in to find the best food bargains in the Lower Yakima Valley.

“You find cheaper prices here,” shopper Lus Richardson of Sunnyside said.

Her mother, Kathy Richardson, added, “And, you don’t have to go all the way to Yakima.”

Shopping in the produce section was Karen and Richard Kobes of Granger.

“We always shop Grocery Outlet in Yakima, and we’re glad to have one here now,” Mrs. Kobes said.

“This is nice… it’s great!” she added.

Store Manager Stacy Simmons is excited about the Natural Organic Specialty Healthy (NOSH) items offered at the store.

“We have an entire aisle,” she said, noting the public has responded positively to the offerings via Facebook posts prior to the opening.

Prices for items are easily compared to those found in larger chain stores. Simmons said an almond milk product, typically $3.99 at other stores, is 99 cents, for example.

Cashier Marcel Castilleja was the first to check out a customer.

“They said the store is beautiful,” he shared.

After several weeks of “elbow grease,” Castilleja is pleased to finally get to serve the customers.

“I even got to build that wall,” he said, referring to what is called a WOW Wall, greeting customers as they come in the doors.

Jenna Richmond, 15, is the daughter of the owners. She said it was good to see her parents’ hard work pay off.

Although the family had to relocate, she is proud of their accomplishments and the “amazing people” she’s met since moving to the Lower Yakima Valley.

“Seeing the community come out and also reading their responses on Facebook, made this exciting,” the younger Richmond said.

Throughout opening day, there were moments of celebration for shoppers and the community.

At about 11 a.m., the Richmonds were able to announce the store was donating $2,487.24 to the local food bank, Sunrise Outreach at South Ninth Street and East Franklin Avenue. That was the equivalent of the money saved by customers who’d already shopped the store from the moment the doors opened.