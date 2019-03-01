Mariachi Huenachi to play concert

— Mariachi Huenachi will be performing a free community concert on Tuesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at Grandview Middle School, 1401 W. 2nd St.

Directed by Ramon Rivera, Mariachi Huenachi is the advanced mariachi class at Wenatchee High School.

The group is part of the Golden Apple Award winning Wenatchee School District’s Mariachi Music Program that has recently made national headlines being featured on FOX, ABC networks and the CBS Evening News.

The group has performed annually at dozens of festivals, government and community events in and out of the state.

Past performances include Seahawks, Mariners and Chivas de Guadalajara games, Washington State University, University of Idaho, Folklife Festival, EMP, and for Latino Legislature Day and important bill signings at the State Capitol.