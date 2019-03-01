Mariachi Huenachi to play concert

GRANDVIEW — Mariachi Huenachi will be performing a free community concert on Tuesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at Grandview Middle School, 1401 W. 2nd St.
Directed by Ramon Rivera, Mariachi Huenachi is the advanced mariachi class at Wenatchee High School.
The group is part of the Golden Apple Award winning Wenatchee School District’s Mariachi Music Program that has recently made national headlines being featured on FOX, ABC networks and the CBS Evening News.
The group has performed annually at dozens of festivals, government and community events in and out of the state.
Past performances include Seahawks, Mariners and Chivas de Guadalajara games, Washington State University, University of Idaho, Folklife Festival, EMP, and for Latino Legislature Day and important bill signings at the State Capitol.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment