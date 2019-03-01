Jazzy Guillen ‘Hoops 4 Hope’ benefit is April 5-7

PROSSER — The AAU basketball community is coming together to support a local 15-year-old battling cancer.
“Hoops 4 Hope” is a boys and girls basketball tournament for first grade through high school, planned for April 5-7.
Team entry fees will benefit Jazzy Guillen, as well as any other proceeds from the tournament.
There will be concessions, t-shirts, auction items, tournament prizes and more.
Registrations are being accepted through March 25 at a discounted price with a small increase for registrations submitted by March 29.
For further details, email Kyler Bachofner at kyler.bachofner@gmail.com or call 425-231-4241.
