Inslee launches 2020 presidential campaign

— Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced his 2020 presidential campaign in a video focused on climate change posted on his Facebook page early Friday.

During a news conference at A&R Solar in Seattle, the two-term Democrat, kicked off his campaign as he greeted the energetic crowd. “It really is a good morning,” an optimistic Inslee said.

Inslee is the only Democrat with gubernatorial experience to enter the race so far. He joins 14 other Democrats and one Republican, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

The second-term governor will stump in Iowa on Tuesday, March 5, and Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9.