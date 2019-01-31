Task force looking for Sunnyside man Officers unable to locate Solis after Thursday tip

— Members of the Violent Crimes Task Force were at a home in the 6800 block of Van Belle Road on Thursday afternoon, looking for a Sunnyside man wanted in connection with several crimes.

In Yakima County, Daniel Solis, 25, of Sunnyside is wanted for domestic violence charges, but he is also sought by Benton County for a shooting assault that took place during the past weekend.

A tip was provided to law enforcement, leading officers to the Van Belle home. However, that tip didn’t pan out, according to a Violent Crimes Task Force Agent.

“We have to follow up on every lead,” he said at the scene.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Jessica Trinidad Ruiz and Joshua Daniel Foster both of Sunnyside have been booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance in the first degree.

It is believed that both Foster and Ruiz provided Solis with a place to stay during law enforcement’s attempt to apprehend him.

Solis is wanted for first-degree assault.

Benton County said Solis allegedly shot a man on Interstate 82 between Mileposts 80 and 82 near Prosser on Jan. 27.

Solis was in a separate vehicle, passing the victim, and was with a 17-year-old male, also from Sunnyside, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told law enforcement Solis leaned out the passenger window of the passing vehicle and shot him.

On Jan. 29, Solis allegedly took a 4-door, black, 2017 Honda Accord. He was last seen westbound from Sunnyside. It is unknown where he is.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about the location of Solis to please call the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333 and ask for the on-duty patrol supervisor.