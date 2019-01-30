Traffic safety classes offered

YAKIMA — There are two scheduled “Flagger Certification” classes offered by the Career Connection Center at Yakima Valley College in Yakima.
The class dates are Friday, Feb. 15, and Friday, March 15.
For more information, email Heather Lundquist, at hlundquist@yvcc.edu to register for the program.
