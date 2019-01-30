Sharing death’s higher purpose Mother shares story of son’s suicide to help others

— Losing a child to suicide brings up all kinds of grief and immeasurable feelings of guilt. That’s how Kimberly Starr describes her life since her son died.

Finding ways to overcome those feelings has become a mission for the Prosser woman.

Speaking to the Nouvella Club on Jan. 17, the mother, teacher, actress and author Starr shared not only her journey to find meaning from the death of her 16-year-old son Tom, but she spoke of her goal to prepare others to see the potential suicide warning signs.

“I didn’t see any of the signs that my son was thinking about committing suicide,” she admitted.

“He always told me he was fine when I asked how he was feeling,” Starr said.

She recorded how she dealt with her son’s death in her book, 457 Days: A mother’s Journey Along Grief’s Path.

She has also created StarrBright Suicide Prevention, a speaking program, in which she covers many aspects of suicide and grief.

“I’m not a mental health professional, but I don’t want Tom’s life to be for nothing,” she said, repeating several times, how bright, talented and engaging her son was in life.

Starr is determined not to let Tom’s life and death become another teenage suicide statistic.

In the United States, one person dies every four seconds by suicide, Starr said, after asking the club members to raise their hands to admit if their life had been impacted by a family suicide.

More than 50 percent of those present showed their hands.

Knowing that suicide isn’t a topic freely discussed, Starr told her audience that it is an issue “… we need to be talking about.

“We need to understand that when the decision to commit suicide comes about, the victim is exhausted and can’t see another way out of the pain he feels,” Starr stressed.

Starr offered suggestions for talking with teens about suicide. But more importantly, she reminded people that suicide is a result of mental illness.

“Depression, if left untreated, often leads to suicide,” she reminded the group.

Starr offered a list of resources, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-900-273-8255) and a list of warning signs of suicidal thoughts or intent.

Those signs include sleeping too little or too much, giving away personal items, making statements about feeling worthless, hopeless or helpless for example.

“Ask the question,” Starr urged.

“Be point blank,” she said. “Ask ‘Are you feeling so bad you are thinking about suicide?’ If the answer is yes, ask, ‘Have you thought how you will do it?’ Then ask, ‘Do you have what you need to do it?’ and, if yes, ‘Have you thought about when you will do it?’

“If all the answers are yes,” Starr said, “Don’t leave that person alone. Contact the local or national hotline and follow the instructions.

“In hindsight, we did see signs, but we didn’t recognize them,” Starr said.

“I didn’t get it then. But I do now,” she concluded.