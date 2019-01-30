Second half surge fruitful for Greyhounds

— The Grandview boys basketball team (9-8, 10-9) were coming off a tightly contested Friday 66-62 win against East Valley (Yakima) when Ephrata stepped on to the hardwood Saturday.

But, the home team was unfazed and remained determined, knowing they were battling a team with which they would be closely matched.

The teams traded baskets throughout the first half with the Tigers outscoring their hosts 12-7 in the first quarter. In the second, Grandview drew within three points with a halftime score of 20-23.

It was in the third period that the Greyhounds caught fire, outscoring the visitors 21-12 to take the lead thanks to a trey.

“That 3-point shot by Christian (Trevino) was great,” coach Frankie Medina said.

In the final stanza, each of the teams scored 14 points.

It was Ferrell Medina who clinched it. In the clutch, he was fouled three times in the final 2 minutes. He dropped the ball into the basket on each of his six shots.

“I’m used to being under pressure. I blocked out the noise and thought of being by myself, knocking down the free throws,” the coach’s younger brother said.

Admitting the Greyhounds had a slower start than they would like, Frankie had a few words with the team at halftime.

“I told the boys we had to play with more intensity than Ephrata,” he shared.

“We had to be better defensively.”

The Greyhounds took his words to heart, as demonstrated by the third quarter statistics.

“Ferrell knocking down 7-of-8 was crazy,” Frankie said of his younger brother’s performance at the charity stripe.

That’s not forgetting Trevino, who’s only basket turned the game in Grandview’s favor.

Frankie credited Trevino for being aggressive on the boards, hauling in 6 rebounds. “That’s key to possessing the ball.”

“We just have to believe in each other… not let mistakes get to us in our heads,” Ferrell, a senior guard, said.

He tallied a total of 10 points, while teammate Nate Garza scored a team high 18 — eight 2-pointers and 2 free throws.

Nicholas Gutierrez was also in double digits with 14 points.

“We have to want to win more than the other team,” Ferrell said.

Tuesday, the Greyhounds traveled to Prosser.

“We have to win Tuesday to keep fifth in the league,” Frankie said, noting Grandview is the home team in the 2A Central Washington Athletic Conference District tournament opener this coming Friday whether it is fifth or sixth in the conference.