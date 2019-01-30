Samuel Gonzales, 56, of Grandview died Jan. 21, 2019 in Prosser.

He was born Nov. 23, 1962 in Toppenish.

A memorial mass will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.

Those wishing to sign his online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.