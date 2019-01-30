Samuel Gonzales, 56, of Grandview died Jan. 21, 2019 in Prosser.
He was born Nov. 23, 1962 in Toppenish.
A memorial mass will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign his online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment