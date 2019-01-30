Public Record

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

January 21

Daniel Mora, dob: 6/3/00; two counts of possession controlled with intent to deliver; possession of marijuana < 40 grams, driving while license suspended.

Noel R. Garza, dob: 6/3/76; use drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass.

January 22

Fredi J. Nunez-Moreno, dob: 3/28/96; driving with no valid operator’s license without ID.

Guadalupe Avalos, dob: 12/14/92; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Monjonique A. Bible. Dob: 12/14/92; possession stolen motor vehicle.

Jessie R. Vialon, dob: 3/6/92; rape of child, child molestation.

Christina A. Dominguez, dob: 6/19/84; fourth degree domestic violence assault.

Jacob J. Solis, dob: 12/4/90; use drug paraphernalia.

Luis P. Hernandez Cabrera, dob: 6/21/98; fourth degree domestic violence assault.

Shallise K. Rodriguez, dob: 11/10/93; agency hold.

January 24

Eric Rodriguez, dob:9/26/89; agency hold.

Roma L. Francis, dob:1/6/71; second degree reckless burning.

Daniel Mora, dob: 6/3/00; Driving while license suspended/ possession of marijuana <40 grams.

Gary L. Burton, dob: 5/3/83; two counts of disorderly conduct.

Patrick J. Young, dob: 7/29/84: held for investigation.

Ricardo Siller, dob:5/7/70; driving while license suspended, driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock device.

Patrick J. Young, ob:7/29/84; use drug paraphernalia.

Ricardo Siller, dob: 5/7/70; DOC contract, Sunnyside; driving while licenses suspended, ignition interlock driving license violation; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver; driving with license suspended.

David Almodovar, dob: 1/7/90; second degree robbery, third degree theft, obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Sunnyside fire

January 20

Aid call to 700 block of Otis Avenue. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call to the 700 block of Lowry Road. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call to 400 block of Homer Avenue. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call to the 400 block of West Maple Way. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

January 21

Motor vehicle accident at mile post 1 on I-82. No transport.

Investigate possible carbon monoxide in 1500 block of Federal Way. Nothing found.

Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call to the 2600 block of East Yakima Valley Highway. No transport.

Aid call to the 400 block of West South Hill Road. No transport.

Aid call to 700 block of Otis Avenue. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call to the 1400 block of Julia Avenue. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Burn barrel fire in the 500 block of East Yakima Valley Highway. Extinguished.

January 22

Investigation to 600 block of South Ninth Street.

One transported from 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue to 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to 900 block of Ida Belle Road, one transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call to 400 block of Green Giant Road.

Transport to 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to 500 block of South Eighth Street. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call to the 2700 block of East Lincoln Avenue. On transported to Astria Sunnyside Avenue.

Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Road. No transport.

January 23

Aid call to 2100 block of East Lincoln. Cancelled.

Aid call to 700 block of Otis Avenue. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call to the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call to the 200 block of Yakima Valley Highway. No transport.

Aid call to the 400 block of East Yakima Valley Highway. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

January 24

Aid call to 2300 block of Outlook road. One transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

january 22

Theft on North Avenue.

Attempt to locate on McClain Drive.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Theft on Alexander Road.

Code enforce on East Lincoln Avenue.

Harassment on Grant Avenue.

Non-injury crash on North First Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grant Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South 13th Street.

january 23

Suspicious circumstance on Braden Road.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South Sixth Street.

Fraud on South Seventh Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on Doolittle Avenue.

Noise complaint on Parkland Drive.

Fraud on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Malicious mischief on Hawthorn Drive.

Trespassing on South Ninth Street.

january 24

Unwanted guest on West South Hill Road.

Traffic stop on South 16th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 10th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Tacoma Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on North 15th Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Disorderly on South Sixth Street at East Railroad Avenue.

Trespassing on North Sixth Street.

Code enforce on South Eighth Street.

Warrant service on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Eighth Street.

Attempt to locate on Cemetery Road.

Hit-and-run crash on South Sixth Street.

Threats on East Harrison Avenue.

Trespassing on Cemetery Road.

Suicidal person on East Edison Avenue.

Attempt to locate on West Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on South 13th Street.

Noise complaint on East Edison Avenue.

Court order service on Grant Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Oak Street.

Fraud on East Harrison Avenue.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on West Riverside Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Beckner Alley.

Theft on Homer Street.

Unwanted guest on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

Domestic disturbance on North 13th Street at Yakima Avenue.

january 25

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Fraud on East Edison Avenue.

Found property on South Seventh Street.

Juvenile problem on Reeves Way.

Traffic stop on West Grandview Avenue.

Attempt to locate on East Lincoln Avenue.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Vehicle theft on South Fourth Street.

Structure fire on West Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic offense on South Ninth Street.

Found property on West Lincoln Avenue.

january 26

Found property on Bagley Drive.

Parking problem on North 16th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South Eighth Street.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Found property on Liberty Lane.

Parking problem on Liberty Lane.

Parking problem on Centennial Avenue.

Code enforce on Centennial Avenue at Liberty.

Wanted person on East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on McClain Drive.

Harassment on South First Street.

Vehicle prowl on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Found property on South 11th Street.

Traffic stop on Midvale Road.

Found property on South Eight Street.

Traffic stop on Alexander Road.

Found property on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Found property on Taylor Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Cascade Way.

Court order violation on Yakima Valley Highway at Waneta Road.

Found property on South 10th Street.

Attempt to locate on West South Hill Road.

Trespassing on South 13th Street.

Warrant service on South 13th Street.

january 27

Court order violation on North 16th Street at North Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Grant Avenue.

Lobby contact on Homer Street.

Burglary on South Ninth Street.

Vehicle prowl on Denson Avenue.

Parking problem on South 13th Street.

Found property on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Found property on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at Waneta Road.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at East Lincoln.

Theft on East Ida Belle Street.

Disorderly on Saul Road.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on Harrison Road.

january 28

Domestic disturbance on Allen Road.

Noise complaint on South Fourth Street.

Traffic stop on North 16th Street.

Traffic offense on North 16th Street.

Code enforce on Reeves Way.

Vehicle theft on Morgan Road.

Trespassing on West South Hill Road.

Code enforce on Fairview Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on West Nicolai Avenue.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Burglary on East Lincoln Avenue.

Code enforce on West Nicolai Avenue.

Sex crime on Homer Street.

Code enforce on South Ninth Street.

Found property on Maple Grove Road at Swan Road.

Court order violation on West South Hill Road.

Found property on East Edison Avenue at South 13th Street.

Theft on Skyline Drive.

Recovered stolen property on South Outlook Road.

Found property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Burglary on South 14th Street.

Juvenile problem on West South Hill Road at South First Street.

Attempt to locate on Ismo Loop.

Attempt to locate on Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash on South 13th Street.

Juvenile problem on East South Hill Road.

Warrant service on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on East Maple Way.

Recovered stolen property on Sevilla Street.

Attempt to locate on Wolfe Lane.

Found property on Saul Road.

Vehicle prowl on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Threats on Cascade Way.

Unwanted guest on East Yakima Valley Highway.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

january 22

Wanted person on Apricot Road.

Parking problem on Highland Road.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on disturbance on West Wine Country Road.

Vehicle theft on East Wine Country Road.

Vehicle theft on North Birch Street.

Runaway juvenile on East Second Street.

Wanted person on Division Street at Old Inland Empire.

january 23

Suspicious circumstance on Braden Road.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road at McCreadie.

Suspicious circumstance on Butternut Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on East Harrison Avenue.

Wanted person on Ash Street.

Drugs on Ash Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Higgins.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on South Euclid Road.

Intoxication on South Euclid Road.

Drugs on West Second Street.

january 24

Suspicious circumstance on North Elm Street at East Bonnieview Road.

Fraud on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Stover Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Crescent Drive.

Malicious mischief on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Threats on North Fourth Street.

Court order service on Forsell Road.

Threats on Highland Road.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Acoma Drive.

Theft on Elmwood Road.

Traffic hazard on Division Street.

january 25

Recovered stolen property on East Fourth Street.

Harassment on West Second Street.

Drugs on East Fifth Street.

Threats on Division Street.

Found property on West Fifth Street.

Found property on Avenue E.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Fraud on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Division Street.

Found property on West Fifth Street at Grandridge Road.

january 26

Found property on West Fifth Street.

Mental subject on West Bonnieview Road.

Theft on South Euclid Road.

Unsecure premises on Wolfe Lane.

Malicious mischief on Velma Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Wilson Highway at West Bonnieview.

Non-injury crash on West Bonnieview Road.

Non-injury crash on Grant Court.

Found property on Wolfe Lane.

Hit-and-run crash on West Fifth Street.

january 27

Found property on Grandridge Road.

Found property on East Wine Country Road.

Assault on Ash Street.

Burglary on Wolfe Lane.

Found property on Wine Country Road.

january 28

Found property on Conestoga Way.

Found property on West Second Street at Avenue J.

Found property on West Second Street.

Vehicle prowl on Jefferson Drive.

Trespassing on West South Hill Road.

Funeral escort on Missouri Street.

Reckless endangerment on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Grandridge.

Burglary on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on Wallace Way at Forsell Road.

Found property on Powell Street.

Vehicle prowl on Division Street at East Fourth Street.

Intoxication on North Elm Street.

Found property on Deangela Court.

Found property on South Euclid Road.

Found property on Stassen Way.

Found property on Jackson Street.

january 29

Traffic stop on Wilson Highway at North Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on Jackson Drive at East Bonnieview.

Found property on West Main Street.

Traffic hazard on East Second Street.

Found property on Grandridge Road.

Noise complaint on Jackson Street.

GRANGER POLICE

january 22

Theft on Bailey Avenue.

january 23

Juvenile problem on Mentzer Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Temby Lane.

january 25

Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Zinfandel Street.

Traffic hazard on La Pierre Road.

Found property on Dean Avenue.

january 27

Custodial interview on East First Street.

Theft on East Second Street.

january 28

Theft on Bailey Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Matthew Avenue.

PROSSER POLICE

january 18

Assault on Prosser Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Bennett Avenue at Sixth Street.

Driving under the influence on Wine Country Road.

Theft on Wine Country Road.

Juvenile problem on Highland Drive.

Traffic stop on Sixth Street at and Dudley Avenue.

january 19

Suspicious circumstance on Third Street.

Drug possession on Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Miller Avenue.

Court order violation on Merlot Drive.

Traffic stop on Eight Street at Sheridan Avenue.

Noise complaint on Wine Country Road at Merlot Drive.

january 20

Noise complaint on Anna Street.

Non-injury crash on Byron Road at Sheridan Avenue.

Assault on Memorial Street.

Structure fire on Wine Country Road.

january 22

Suspicious circumstance on Bennett Avenue.

Driving under the influence on Court Street at Park Avenue.

january 23

Traffic hazard on Sixth Street.

january 24

Suspicious circumstance on Benson Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Roza Vista Drive.

Drugs on Third Street.

Domestic disturbance on Third Street.

WAPATO POLICE

january 22

Suspicious circumstance on Hoffer Road.

Vehicle theft on South Wasco Avenue.

Court order violation on South Simcoe Avenue.

Traffic stop on West First Street.

Vehicle theft on South Satus Avenue.

Shots fired on West Fourth Street.

Missing person on North Track Road.

january 23

Recovered stolen property on Konnowac Pass Road.

Weapon Offense S Camas Ave #1/2, Wapato,

january 24

Hit-and-run crash on West First Street.

Trespassing on South Wapato Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on West Third Street.

Obstructing on West First Street.

Noise complaint on East Third Street.

january 25

Mental subject on South Simcoe Avenue.

Found property on South Frontage Road.

Hit-and-run crash on South Tieton Avenue.

Assault on East Ninth Street at South Wapato Avenue.

Found property on South Camas Avenue at Keppler Way.

Theft on West First Street.

Malicious mischief on South Wasco Avenue at West Seventh Street.

Found property on South Camas Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Wasco Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Track Road.

january 26

Vehicle prowl on West Ninth Street.

Vehicle theft on East Third Street.

Assault on East Second Street.

Found property on North Harding Avenue.

january 27

Shots fired on East Fourth Street at South Camas Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South Wasco Avenue.

Vehicle theft ton West First Street.

Domestic disturbance on West First Street.

Found property on West First Street.

Parking problem on South Simcoe Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

january 22

Livestock incident on Buena Road, Zillah,

Theft on Cutler Way, Zillah.

Burglary on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Assault on SLI Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic offense on Appleway Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident on Beam Road at Snyder Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

january 23

Suspicious circumstance on Braden Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Arrowsmith Road at Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Threats on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Recovered stolen property on Konnowac Pass Road.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82 West, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Morse Road, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Gurley Road, Granger.

january 24

Vehicle theft on Fordyce Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Murray Road at Wendell Phillips Road.

Livestock incident on Eiler Lane, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Vance Road, Mabton.

Malicious mischief on Forsell Road at Hornby Road, Grandview.

january 25

Suspicious circumstance on Grey Road, Grandview.

Found property on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Theft on Allen Road, Sunnyside.

Found property on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Found property on Eagle Peak Road, Zillah.

Eluding on Dekker Road at Hudson Road, Outlook.

january 26

Unwanted guest East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Shots fired on Highland Drive, Zillah.

Theft on Phillips Road, Mabton.

Non-injury crash on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Shots fired on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Abuse neglect on South Third Street, Mabton.

Non-injury crash on Hudson Road, Outlook.

Shots fired on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Found property on Wellner Road, Outlook.

Trespassing on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Unknown crash on Roza Drive at Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on North Grey Road, Grandview.

Unwanted guest on North Grey Road, Grandview.

Unknown crash on Liberty Road at Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Found property on Ingalls Lane, Wapato.

Shots fired on Hornby Road at Forsell Road, Grandview.

january 27

Domestic disturbance on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Missing person on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Found property on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Braden Road, Sunnyside.

Harassment on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Obstructing on Second Avenue, Outlook.

january 28

Found property on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Noise complaint on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Found property on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Konnowac Pass Road, Moxee.

Domestic disturbance on East Alexander Road, Sunnyside.

Court order violation on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Van Belle Road at Fordyce Road, Sunnyside.

Weapon offense on Independence Road, Outlook.

Domestic disturbance on East Bonnieview Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at North Puterbaugh, Sunnyside.

Burglary on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Assault on Grandridge Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Recovered stolen property on South Outlook Road, Outlook.

Vehicle theft on Luther Road, Granger.

Suicidal person on Eaker Road, Granger.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Abandoned vehicle on Gap Road at Luther Road, Granger.

Found property on North Bonair Road, Zillah.

january 28

Burglary on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Burglary on Midvale Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

january 22

Domestic disturbance on Third Avenue.

Harassment on Third Avenue.

january 23

Wanted person on First Avenue.

january 24

Non-injury crash on Seventh Street at Rainier Avenue.

january 25

Domestic disturbance on Vintage Valley Parkway.

january 26

Theft on First Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Second Avenue.

january 27

Recovered juvenile on Cheyne Road.

january 28

Court order violation on Second Avenue.