Prosser Memorial Health Chief of Staff appointed to state board

— Prosser Memorial Health Chief of Staff and Emergency Room Physician Dr. Terry Murphy was recently appointed by Governor Jay Inslee to the Washington State Medical Commission Board representing the 4th Congressional District.

“Dr. Murphy has a demonstrated commitment to high-quality patient safety,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “As an emergency room physician, she sees patients under the most difficult of circumstances every day. Terry will make an excellent addition to the Medical Quality Assurance Commission.”

The responsibility of the Washington Medical Quality Assurance Commission is to regulate the competency and quality of medical professionals licensed to practice medicine and surgery by establishing, monitoring and enforcing qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms and discipline.

When asked why she wanted to serve on the Medical Commission, Dr. Murphy stated, “I am passionate about excellent and safe care provided for patients, and also committed to fairness for all parties involved. The Commission shares this same commitment to quality and safety.”

The role of the 21-member commission is to promote patient safety and enhance the integrity of the profession through licensing, discipline, rulemaking and education.

“This is a tremendous honor and acknowledgement by the Governor and Commission on the outstanding level of care Dr. Murphy provides to patients. We are fortunate to have Dr. Murphy on our leadership team as the Chief of Staff as well as her hands-on work in the Emergency Department,” said Prosser Memorial Health Chief Executive Officer Craig Marks.