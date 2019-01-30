Jessica Robin Higginbotham, 39, of Zillah, died Jan. 29, 2019, in Zillah.
She was born Aug. 28, 1979, in Yakima.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Zillah Nazarene Church. Burial will follow at the Zillah Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
