Hospice Talent Show opens Friday

— Talented teens will again be showcasing their talents at the annual Sunnyside High School Hospice Talent School set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the high school auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.

Last year’s event netted more than $600 for the agency, which serves families with end of life care.

Tickets will be on sale at the door.