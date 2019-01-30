Hospice Talent Show opens Friday

SUNNYSIDE — Talented teens will again be showcasing their talents at the annual Sunnyside High School Hospice Talent School set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the high school auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave.
The proceeds from the event will benefit Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.
Last year’s event netted more than $600 for the agency, which serves families with end of life care.
Tickets will be on sale at the door.
