Heartlinks Hospice Gala Saturday

As of Wednesday, January 30, 2019
SUNNYSIDE — The 39th annual Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care Gala, hosted by Prosser Memorial Health, takes place Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St. at 5 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 509-837-1676.
