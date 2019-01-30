Health fair aids heart care

PROSSER — The annual Prosser Memorial Health, “Go Red Health Fair,” will be Thursday, Feb. 7, 7:30-11 a.m., at 723 Memorial St.
The public event is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and preventative healthcare in observance of the American Heart Association’s upcoming Heart Health Month.
“This is a great opportunity for everyone to get a baseline read on their labs, bone density and respiratory health for only $5,” said Shannon Hitchcock Chief Communications Officer for Prosser Memorial Health.
A Lipid Panel screening will be available and requires a 12-hour fast, except for water. The test covers cholesterol, HFL, FDF and Triglycerides and costs $5, Hitchcock added.
