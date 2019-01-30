Grocery Outlet attracts workers

— More than 200 people lined up for interviews at the local WorkSource last Wednesday.

That’s according to a representative of the organization.

All were in line, hoping to land a job at the soon to open Grocery Outlet store, located at 2600 Yakima Valley Highway.

Until the store opens in February, the nearest location is in Yakima.

Two employees of the independently owned store were busy conducting interviews from the beginning of the job fair at 9 a.m. until the very end.

There were plenty of people in line who had a few words about the job fair and why they want to work at the store currently undergoing remodeling after its use as a furniture store.

Cheyenne Cabrera stated the obvious, “We want a job,” before saying she would like to work close to home.

With experience at Walmart, Cabrera said, “I think it will be an easy transition.”

Sitting at the same table, awaiting her turn for an interview was Maria Cuevas. “I like that it’s a private company.”

She likes the idea of working for an independently owned business.

Jeremiah Rocha agreed with Cuevas, stating he believes the company will be a good one to work for.

“Everybody needs a job,” Jose Valencia noted. “… there’s good benefits and experience, room for job growth.”

He was a one of a couple who’d researched the company before deciding to take part in the job fair.

Most everyone waiting for an interview said they didn’t care about positions. They just wanted to be a part of a growing company.

Having waited in line for more than four hours, Stacy Simmons said those in line were committed.

“The line was nearly at the mall at 8 (a.m.),” she said.

Standing beside her was Betty Garza, who said the dedicated people around her were developing relationships just from the experience.

“We made new friends,” she said.

Simmons added, “It’s been great.”

In the interviews for which she and Simmons had waited in line until sometime around 5:30 p.m., Garza met with store owner Kevin Richmond.

“I almost left, but Stacy wouldn’t let me,” Garza laughed.

“I left at 6:30,” Simmons said.

“Standing in line was the hardest part,” she said, noting she and those around her found ways to stay entertained and even provided high school aged applicants practice for the interview.

Richmond and his wife, Tonya, were interviewing the candidates for employment, Garza said.

She was asked why she wanted to work for them and why they should hire her.

“I told them I would be an asset,” Garza said, noting she referred to her experience in retail and skills as a person in charge (a supervisor) at another grocery retailer.

She is currently a person in charge at a store in Grandview. That individual answers to the general manager and front end manager. The person in charge oversees department managers, she said.

“He said he remembered me,” Garza said of Richmond, who’d remembered her resume from an email submission.

“They seemed like great people,” she said.

Simmons agreed, stating many of those having completed interviews ahead of her talked about how nice the owners were.

She said anyone who may have been nervous likely found the owners “down to earth,” making the process easier.

Simmons was hired as the store’s general manager.

Garza was hired as a person in charge.

“I’m excited,” Garza exclaimed.

She is looking forward to a shorter commute. She will no longer need to travel from Sunnyside to Grandview.

“They’re not corporate America… it’s independently owned,” Garza iterated.

Because of that, the owners will have a personal stake in the store.

Simmons agreed, stating, “You get the big store feel, but it’s more mom and pop.”

She believed that is important for connecting with people.

Garza is also looking forward to working with Simmons, who was on the management team in Grandview until November 2017.

Simmons has been the operations manager for a large convenience operation, “… but it’s not grocery.”

“I am so excited to work with Stacy again,” she said.

Garza admitted to being nervous about leaving her current employer after seven years.

“But, it’s exciting to work for a new store, having new challenges,” she said, adding she has confidence in what will be accomplished with Simmons as general manager.