Grizzlies get mindset right in second half

— A lack of offensive patience contributed to the Grizzlies 23-point deficit in the first half and proved too deep of a hole for them to overcome against conference rival Davis High School at home Saturday night.

“We were shooting too quickly, a lot of quick shots. We’ve been really trying to really work on that during our past few games, but tonight I think we kind of lost our focus and got away from it, and it cost us,” SHS Head Coach Bruce Siebol stated.

Sunnyside High School (2-8, Big 9 and 3-15, overall) demonstrated their home court resolve in the second half by outscoring the Pirates (4-5 and 5-12) 38-33 over the last 16-minutes before falling 82-64.

“When we move the ball and we swing it around in our offensive set, it runs down the shot clock, forces them to play defense, and we get an easier shot,” Daniel Singleterry explained.

The Grizzlies shot 30 percent from the field, making 9-of-30 attempts in the opening half and were disrupted by the Pirates’ full court press. They appeared tentative in their ability to break the trapping defense which prevented them from getting into an offensive rhythm.

“We work hard against the press. We were just careless with the basketball,” Siebol said. “Credit to Davis, they’re long and athletic kids and they do cause some issues. We should have been able to handle that.”

After Siebol and his coaching staff voiced their positive, intermission message to get their player’s mindset right, the youthful team settled down and played with more accuracy and confidence.

“We just have to stay positive and play together. Our freshmen came in and weren’t afraid of the spotlight,” acknowledged Singleterry. “It just makes it more fun to play with each other. Knowing that we’re all young and having fun… it’s great to see.”

Sunnyside’s second half shot selection was noticeably better, and they handled the Pirates’ full court pressure without hesitation. The Grizzlies connected on 14-of-29 field goals as they improved to 48 percent shooting over the final two quarters.

“We played quite a bit of the game with three freshmen on the floor,” Siebol declared. “I told them at halftime, ‘We don’t want to quit. We want to keep fighting, keep getting better and working hard. We can’t lay down’.”

Singleterry led the Grizzlies with 22 points. The sophomore scored 13 points in the second half. Freshmen Alex Lopez contributed 11 points and Raymond Ramirez, who played big on the boards, added 5 and all in the final quarter.

“The kids are wonderful. We’re just extremely young and physically small compared to the teams in our league. But there’s a lot of bite in our game, and I like where we’re going,” Siebol expressed. “I’m not discouraged at all.”