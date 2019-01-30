Getting into the act

Photo by Patrick Shelby
CLOWNING AROUND— Tanner Martin, 10, a Chief Kamiakin fifth grade student, takes on his “Flopsy” clown persona as he gets into his improv role at the Valley Performing Arts Center last Thursday evening.
CLOWNING AROUND— Tanner Martin, 10, a Chief Kamiakin fifth grade student, takes on his “Flopsy” clown persona as he gets into his improv role at the Valley Performing Arts Center last Thursday evening.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment