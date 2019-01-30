Fundraiser for shelter

Photo by Julia Hart
SILENT AUCTION GOODIES – Anthony and Kortnie Castillo discuss a bid on some of the items offered the Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services silent auction this past Saturday night at the Sunnyside Community Center. The event marked the 40th anniversary of the crisis center’s service to the community, which is changing its name to The Lighthouse, announced center Executive Director Leticia Garcia. “We’re still counting the money made at the event,” she said, adding the center definitely plans to do another event like this to finance its flexible assistance fund.
