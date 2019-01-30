Free children’s film offered

As of Wednesday, January 30, 2019
PROSSER — It’s family movie night at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave. at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1. “Smallfoot,” an animated film about Migo, a friendly Yeti, is the feature film. Doors open at 6 p.m. Film runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
