Family fitness game offered

SUNNYSIDE — The City’s Parks and Recreation Department launched a new pickleball season that began on Tuesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the community center, 1521 S. First St.
The winter fitness and drop in program for families will be played weekly and there is a $1 fee per player.
Call the center to pre-register at 509-837-8660.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment