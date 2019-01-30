Early lead sets Lady ‘Hounds up for win

— Coming off Friday’s 54-46 home win against East Valley (Yakima), the Lady Greyhounds set themselves up for another against Ephrata on Saturday with a 21-2 showing in the first quarter.

They added 11 points to the tally in the second stanza and 10 in the third, letting the Tigers score 22 combined. Ephrata got 4 more in the final, giving Grandview (12-5, 14-5) a 42-28 victory.

“The team got tired and the defense stopped talking in the second half,” senior post Karina Fajardo said.

Coach Glenn Braman said the team set the tempo and controlled the game.

“We definitely slowed it down in the second half tonight,” he said.

But, he was pleased with the victory, stating the team is poised for the postseason with just one game on Tuesday against Prosser in the regular season.

“We don’t have time to complain about missed calls and need to stay in the game on a mental level,” Braman said.

“We have to fight for a home playoff game,” Fajardo noted.

She scored 9 points, while teammate Michelle Ruiz led with 17 — four treys in the first half, and a 2-point field goal and three baskets from the free throw line in the third period. Bailey Duis isn’t to be counted out with 7 points.

“It felt good to put something up and get the rebounds,” Fajardo said.

She had a total of 10 rebounds against the Tigers. Of those, 6 were on defense. She also had 3 steals and Ruiz had 5.

Braman said Ruiz and the others did well starting the game strong. However, the team lost its rhythm in the second half with Ephrata “… getting chippy.”

But, the Lady Greyhounds “… weren’t going to roll over,” he said, noting his team continued to battle through adversity and kept the Tigers from capitalizing on the challenges they presented.

Looking forward Braman said Grandview has experienced a drought of at lease five years against rival Prosser.

The current player who is difficult to guard is Marissa Cortes, he said.

“(The Mustangs) have lots of depth and good defense,” Braman noted, stating it is imperative for the Lady ‘Hounds to “take care of the ball. If we don’t, we will struggle.

“It’s a matter of believing we can do it.”

This coming Friday, the Lady ‘Hounds compete in the Yakima Valley SunDome in the 2A Central Washington Athletic Conference District tournament. Tuesday’s games will determine the seeding.