Yakima County remains free of measles

— Yakima Health District confirmed as of Friday, there were no cases of measles reported in Yakima County.

Late last week, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency when more than 35 cases of measles were documented in Clark County, and as many as five cases corroborated in King County.

Yakima County vaccination rates is at 89 percent according to Public Information Officer Orlantha Coleman. She said the World Health Organization recommends that a community requires a minimum of 90 percent of its members to be vaccinated to help prevent measles outbreaks.

“The county’s immunization rate doesn’t reflect smaller pockets of individuals with much lower vaccination rates and with higher susceptibility to measles,” Coleman said

She encourages residents to review their measles immunization records.