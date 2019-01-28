WIC services still available

— Despite the recent government shutdown, WIC offices were scheduled to remain open and are funded at least through March, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic agency spokesperson Amber Betts said.

YVFWC families were encouraged to continue to make and keep their WIC appointments, and use their benefits as they normally would, she said.

WIC benefits (eWIC cards and vouchers) can still be used at any authorized grocery store. Authorized WIC vendors will still accept WIC checks and the vendor will still receive payment.

Furloughed government employees may be income eligible for WIC. “This is an additional resource for those who were not employed due to the government shutdown,” agency director of nutrition services Heather Elmore added.