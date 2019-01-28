Sharon Spencer Zack, 87, of Wapato, died Jan. 26, 2019, in Yakima.
She was born Feb. 21, 1931, in Toppenish.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Valley Hills Funeral home in Wapato, with funeral services to immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish.
Condolences can be spent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
