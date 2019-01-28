Sharon Spencer Zack, 87, of Wapato, died Jan. 26, 2019, in Yakima.

She was born Feb. 21, 1931, in Toppenish.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Valley Hills Funeral home in Wapato, with funeral services to immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish.

