Score Board

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 22
Mabton 66
Lyle-Wishram 62
-
Jan. 25
Sunnyside 47
Wenatchee 55
-
Sunnyside Christian 78
DeSales 36
-
Bickleton 53
Yakama Tribal 63
-
Grandview 66
East Valley (Yakima) 62
-
Granger 57
La Salle 80
-
Mabton 30
Tri-Cities Prep 62
-
Prosser 64
Selah 71
-
Jan. 26
Sunnyside 64
Davis 82
-
Sunnyside Christian 83
Klickitat-Glenwood 30
-
Grandview 55
Ephrata 49
-
Granger 74
Cle Elum-Roslyn 55
-
Mabton 45
Liberty Christian 70
-
Prosser 61
East Valley (Yakima) 51
-
BOYS WRESTLING
Jan. 23
Sunnyside 63
West Valley (Yakima) 9
-
Jan. 24
Grandview 12
Wapato 71
-
Prosser 14
Selah 53
-
BOYS SWIMMING
Jan. 24
Grandview 39
East Valley (Yakima) 96
-
Grandview 27
Selah 131
-
Prosser 86
East Valley (Yakima) 62
-
Prosser 51
Selah 96
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 22
Mabton 66
Lyle-Wishram 12
-
Jan. 25
Sunnyside 63
Wenatchee 31
-
Sunnyside Christian 42
DeSales 29
-
Grandview 54
East Valley (Yakima) 46
-
Granger 22
La Salle 52
-
Mabton 62
Tri-Cities Prep 65
-
Prosser 53
Selah 55
-
Jan. 26
Sunnyside 73
Davis 37
-
Sunnyside Christian 70
Klickitat-Glenwood 22
-
Grandview 42
Ephrata 28
-
Granger 50
Cle Elum-Roslyn 30
-
Mabton 49
Liberty Christian 57
-
Prosser 53
East Valley (Yakima) 43
-
GIRLS WRESTLING
Jan. 23
Grandview 24
Wapato 20
-
Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.
