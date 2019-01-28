Parent University deals with coping issues head on

— Parents gathered to constructively interact with one another as they spoke candidly and about the challenges they face in coping with frustrations when dealing with their children during the Parent University class at Arthur H. Smith Elementary School on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

“Model the Behavior You Want to See in Your Children” was the theme of the second of five Parent University classes currently being offered by the Grandview School District.

The purpose of the series is to encourage parents and family members in becoming more involved in their child's education.

“We want to empower our families to support each and every student in our community in order to help them be academically successful,” said Grandview Superintendent Henry Strom. “We want the Grandview School District to be a place of parent empowerment, where our families are comfortable asking questions and advocating for their students.”

During the class, speakers described the importance of setting a good example. Several topics were not the easiest to discuss, but the atmosphere was supportive as parents worked together to find real life solutions.

After each speaker, parents were given discussion points and instructed to share their stories about the daily challenges they confront, and the efforts to interact with their children in a positive way.

One of the presenters expressed how parents should pay close attention to both the kind of words and tone of voice used, along with the actions which accompany them.

He realized that yelling continued to be an issue for him and understood that was not an appropriate way to get his point across.

Classes are open to the public and every meeting has a kindergarten through 12th grade focus – that means regardless of which school is sponsoring the class, it’s open and applicable to everyone.

The next Parent University class is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1201 Missouri St.

The featured theme will be teaching students time management, how to be organized and responsible.

Anyone who would like to attend, should contact Grandview High School at 509-882-8750 to reserve a seat. For more information visit www.gsd200.org/parentuniversity.