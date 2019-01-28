Jesus “Jessie” Montelongo Jr., 52, of Grandview died Jan. 21, 2019 in Grandview.
He was born Jan. 16, 1967, in San Benito, Texas.
Viewing and visitation was. Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Jessie’s online memorial book, may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.
