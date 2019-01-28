Homeless count numbers appear down

— Six local people were surveyed as being homeless during the annual Point in Time Count taken Thursday, according to ICount officials.

Across the board the survey count was lower this year, said Aron Rodriguez, of ACR Business Consultants, who partnered with the Yakima County Conference of Governments Homeless Program to take the homeless survey.

Surveys were taken locally at the Yakima Neighborhood Health Services on Scoon Road and at Entrust offices on South Seventh Street.

In the rest of the county, the surveys were collected in Toppenish Food bank, Yakama Nation Cultural Center, Camp Hope and Union Gospel Mission.

Once tabulations have been completed, the exact number of surveys will be released, Rodriguez said.