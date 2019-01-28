As of Monday, January 28, 2019
Helen Louise Giudici, 77, of Granger, died Jan. 27, 2019, in Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.
She was born April 22, 1941 in Oakland. Calif.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
