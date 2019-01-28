Free Solar workshop offered

GRANDVIEW — A free solar workshop to talk about on-site residential and business solar units and costs will be held 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 30, Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
The public workshop is hosted by Yakima Valley Conference of Governments.
