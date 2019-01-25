Score Board

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 22
Mabton 66
Lyle-Wishram 62
BOYS WRESTLING
Jan. 23
Sunnyside 63
West Valley (Yakima) 9
Jan. 24
Grandview 12
Wapato 71
Prosser 14
Selah 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 22
Mabton 66
Lyle-Wishram 12
GIRLS WRESTLING
Jan. 23
Grandview 24
Wapato 20
Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.
