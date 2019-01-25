Score Board

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 22

Mabton 66

Lyle-Wishram 62

BOYS WRESTLING

Jan. 23

Sunnyside 63

West Valley (Yakima) 9

Jan. 24

Grandview 12

Wapato 71

Prosser 14

Selah 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 22

Mabton 66

Lyle-Wishram 12

GIRLS WRESTLING

Jan. 23

Grandview 24

Wapato 20

Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.