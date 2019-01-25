Ordinance still on the table

GRANDVIEW — No action regarding an ordinance that would ban plastic straws and polystyrene-based food containers was taken at the City Council’s two meetings Jan. 22.
The council members decided, in the Committee-of-the-Whole meeting to table the ordinance further until the Feb. 26 meeting.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment