Council authorizes interlocal agreement

GRANDVIEW — An interlocal agreement for emergency medical transport services between the cities of Grandview and Sunnyside has been approved by the Grandview City Council.
The Council at its Jan. 22 meeting authorized Mayor Gloria Mendoza to sign the agreement.
The Sunnyside City Council still must approve the agreement before it takes effect.
Grandview has agreed to pay $10,880 each month for Sunnyside’s ambulance service.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment